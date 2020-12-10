OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $207.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.12 and its 200-day moving average is $185.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $209.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

