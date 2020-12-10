OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 761.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

