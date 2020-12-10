OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 98,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 69,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 117,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of VNM stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

