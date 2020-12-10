Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CONN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 660.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Conn’s by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 239,854 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 706.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 185,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

