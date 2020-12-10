Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at B. Riley

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 168,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 56,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

