PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $210.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $220.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day moving average of $186.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 261,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,194 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

