Peter N. Witty Sells 34 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,079.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,934.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,839.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.52. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,137.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,397,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 611.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,782 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

