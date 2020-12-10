Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Position Lowered by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Plains GP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Plains GP stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

