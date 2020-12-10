QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.85.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,648. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

