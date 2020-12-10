RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Shares of RH opened at $467.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $494.40.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

