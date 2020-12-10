RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RH opened at $467.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.80. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $494.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

Get RH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.