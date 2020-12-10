RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RH opened at $467.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $494.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.80.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

