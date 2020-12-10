RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

RH stock opened at $451.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $494.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.34 and a 200-day moving average of $327.80.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RH by 148.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

