RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.
RH stock opened at $451.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $494.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.34 and a 200-day moving average of $327.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RH by 148.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
