Roth Capital Raises CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $170.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $115.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRSP. Bank of America started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.07.

CRSP opened at $146.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 2.35. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $163.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,159 shares of company stock valued at $40,066,722 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

