Royal Bank of Canada Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.
SBUX opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94.
In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
