SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,289,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $300.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.06 and its 200-day moving average is $275.02. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $303.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.