Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 778,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,648,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

