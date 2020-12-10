Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 103,318 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1,555.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,318 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $112,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,419,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shares of EMR opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

