Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 47,898 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,898 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:NUS opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $57.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock worth $3,571,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.