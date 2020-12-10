Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 7,719 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $151.67 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $189.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.65 and a beta of 0.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

