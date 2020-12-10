Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Hess by 37.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Shares of HES opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

