Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1,727.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,759 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,959,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,823 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 586.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Kirby stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

