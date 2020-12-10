Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 907.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,390 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 198.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.02 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

