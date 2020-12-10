Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 10,472 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $334.90 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $391.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.46 and a 200-day moving average of $311.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

