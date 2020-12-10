Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 32,492 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,295.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 12.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 66.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $256.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

