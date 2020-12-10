Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,423 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,607. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $279.26 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $310.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.83. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

