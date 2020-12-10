Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 93.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,556 shares of company stock valued at $73,890,187 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of Z opened at $117.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $124.64.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

