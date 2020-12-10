Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,730 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,164,000 after acquiring an additional 260,533 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,731,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,269,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,344,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 677,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

AJRD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

