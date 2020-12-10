Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 68.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 297,128 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.