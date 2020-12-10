Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,166 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

