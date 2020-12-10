Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 177.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $148.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

