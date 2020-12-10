Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 758.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.80 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

