Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,130,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,892,000 after acquiring an additional 60,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,850,222 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $225.90 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

