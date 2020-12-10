Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 52.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 5,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $598.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $591.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.59. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on Y. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $753.33.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

