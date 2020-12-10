Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $8.41 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $214,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $297,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $228,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

PPG stock opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

