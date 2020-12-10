Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $135,845.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,113.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Zscaler stock opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -198.54 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

