Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $394.70 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

