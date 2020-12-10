Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,137 shares of company stock worth $32,628,602 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

BR stock opened at $148.31 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $153.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

