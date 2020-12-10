Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $7.22 Million Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after acquiring an additional 432,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after buying an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,926,000 after buying an additional 291,028 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

