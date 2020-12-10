Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 248,046 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 333.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,046 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after acquiring an additional 171,962 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,417 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 116.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,722 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

