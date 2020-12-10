Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 455,416 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 455,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAR stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

