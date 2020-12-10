Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 65.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

UI stock opened at $253.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.13 and a 200-day moving average of $190.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $272.57. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

