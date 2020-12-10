Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,998 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

