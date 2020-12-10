Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,108 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 123,468 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

