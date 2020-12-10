Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after buying an additional 8,892,938 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,790,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after acquiring an additional 762,538 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,078,289.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,898,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

