Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,702 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $65.49 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion and a PE ratio of 34.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

