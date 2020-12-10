Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.40 on Monday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

