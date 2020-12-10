Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

