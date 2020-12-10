State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 27,112 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 190.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Shares of PWR opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $73.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

