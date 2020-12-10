State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 68,398 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,398 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,530 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,282 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,384. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.